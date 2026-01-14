Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $13.72

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.6563.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 652,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3,784.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,468,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 556,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.08. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.