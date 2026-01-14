Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,106 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.44.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.91 and a 52-week high of $465.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

