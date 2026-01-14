Head to Head Survey: AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) & Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX)

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AEON Biopharma and Synaptogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Biopharma 0 1 1 1 3.00 Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Synaptogenix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.63 million $5.04 0.22 Synaptogenix $207,333.00 191.47 -$12.77 million ($20.16) -0.26

Synaptogenix has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma. Synaptogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63% Synaptogenix N/A -240.92% -150.03%

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats Synaptogenix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

