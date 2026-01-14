Financial Survey: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Partners has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners N/A N/A -$61.39 million ($1.92) -2.21 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals $470,000.00 3.02 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A -51.40% -45.21% Biodexa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Molecular Partners and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Molecular Partners currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Molecular Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Biodexa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Switch-DARPin platform, a multispecific cKIT x CD16a x CD47 Switch-DARPin program for targeted and conditional immune cell activation; and Radio-DARPin Therapy (RDT) platform, a delivery system for effective and selective delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. It has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; and collaboration agreement with Orano Med SAS to develop novel Radio-DARPin therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease. In addition, the company offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen and Melior. The company was formerly known as Midatech Pharma plc and changed its name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc in March 2023. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

