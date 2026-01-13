United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $10,788,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $3,838,117.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $7,127,932.50.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total transaction of $11,312,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total transaction of $11,572,875.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total value of $10,797,975.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $10,171,575.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.86. 340,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,977. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $519.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.81 and a 200 day moving average of $404.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.