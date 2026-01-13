First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

