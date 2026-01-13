AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.6250. Approximately 25,445,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 39,507,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 target price (down previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Further Reading

