ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,590,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 11,574,120 shares.The stock last traded at $2.8850 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 8.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,898 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in ImmunityBio by 53.7% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 1,851,854 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

