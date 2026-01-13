Short Interest in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Decreases By 75.8%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,788 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 19,750 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,992. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy. HTAB was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Hartford.

