Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.34. 7,329,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 2,297,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of C$120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011. Defiance Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

