JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 7,335 shares.The stock last traded at $78.5290 and had previously closed at $78.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

