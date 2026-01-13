Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $567.00 to $604.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

TDY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $584.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.38.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $557.09. The stock had a trading volume of 152,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,680,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,111,000 after buying an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $635,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,536,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

