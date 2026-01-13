Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at TD Cowen

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 11,237,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,398. Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 41.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

