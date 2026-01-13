SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 254,503 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 818,099 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,118,558 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,118,558 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,479. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 931,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 149,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

