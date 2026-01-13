iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,871 shares, a growth of 319.3% from the December 15th total of 8,078 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.