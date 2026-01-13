iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,871 shares, a growth of 319.3% from the December 15th total of 8,078 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,272,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

