Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,066.94 and last traded at $1,064.0480, with a volume of 64447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,038.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $961.86 and its 200-day moving average is $808.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after buying an additional 252,007 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $114,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $156,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

