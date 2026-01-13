TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $102.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $102,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,467,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,785,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,108,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,967,000 after acquiring an additional 934,207 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $71.12.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

