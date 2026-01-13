Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 4.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

