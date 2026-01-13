TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 56,730 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYLB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 204,868 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

HYLB stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

