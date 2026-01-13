MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 446.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23,050.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

