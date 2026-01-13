Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,356 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,364. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE ST opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -173.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

