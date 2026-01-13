Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $547,000 in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.
Insider Activity at Reliance
In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Reliance Stock Performance
NYSE RS opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reliance News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mukesh Ambani pledged a Rs 7 lakh crore (?$85–95B) investment over five years for Gujarat focused on clean energy, AI and data centres — a major long?term growth and capex plan that could materially expand Jio/RIL’s infrastructure and revenue streams. Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit
- Positive Sentiment: RIL specifically committed the Rs 7 lakh crore toward clean energy and data centres (including plans for India’s largest AI?ready data centre), which supports vertical integration for cloud/AI services and could lift long?term margins if execution follows. RIL Commits Rs 7 Lakh Cr To Clean Energy, Data Centres In Gujarat
- Positive Sentiment: Jio announced a “people?first” AI platform and related AI initiatives — productizing AI across telecom and consumer services can drive new monetization and stickiness for Jio’s large subscriber base. Reliance Jio to launch people-first AI platform, for India and the world: Mukesh Ambani
- Neutral Sentiment: Jio rolled out a new Rs 450 recharge plan (2GB/day + OTT benefits); a competitive tariff may help retention and ARPU stability but has limited immediate earnings impact versus the scale of announced investments. Reliance Jio festive recharge plan: Now get unlimited calls, 2GB daily data along with these OTT benefits for Rs 450
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions (Reliance Digital Harvest Festival sales with device discounts and cashback) support near?term revenue but are cyclical and unlikely to change fundamentals. Reliance Digital Harvest Festival Sale: Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri deals with iPhone deals and Rs. 10,000 cashback
- Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published commentary on Reliance’s FY2025 results; analyst notes can influence short?term flows but so far reflect known details (slight EPS miss, modest guidance range). KeyCorp Comments on Reliance’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RS)
- Negative Sentiment: Market?wide pressure trimmed the market caps of several large firms and reports flagged Reliance as a laggard in recent mcap erosion, highlighting near?term investor caution and potential downside risk from sentiment shifts. Mcap of 7 most valued firms erodes by ?3.63 trn, Reliance biggest laggard
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.
Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.