Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $547,000 in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

