Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,185 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.