Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $295,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $505.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

