Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

QQQM opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.57 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.