Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 0.70. Approximately 115,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,045,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.92.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

