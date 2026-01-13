Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Critical Survey

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of 5.69, suggesting that its share price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -167.47% -61.18% -56.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BTC Digital and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sphere 3D 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 801.71%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Sphere 3D”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.68 million 1.08 -$1.99 million ($1.20) -1.40 Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.68 -$9.47 million ($0.77) -0.43

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D. BTC Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

