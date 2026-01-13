Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.6429.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill bought 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. The trade was a 51.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 2,000 shares valued at $442,317. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

