Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.66 and last traded at GBX 2.90. Approximately 796,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 766,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.97.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

