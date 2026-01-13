Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi Purchases 411,764 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management Vi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 190,500 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $1,249,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 117,374 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $726,545.06.

On Monday, November 17th, Foresite Capital Management Vi bought 200,000 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

Alumis Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of ALMS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Alumis Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $22.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alumis by 809.7% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,751,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,660 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alumis by 177.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alumis from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alumis from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

