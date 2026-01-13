PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,144 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 88,461 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of TIPZ remained flat at $53.04 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

