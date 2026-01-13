PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,144 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 88,461 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
Shares of TIPZ remained flat at $53.04 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $54.16.
PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.