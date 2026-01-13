LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Short Interest Down 84.7% in December

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 329 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 15th total of 2,154 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA LSAT traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,379. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 186.0%.

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods. LSAT was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

