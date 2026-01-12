FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXP) Short Interest Update

FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 434 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF Stock Performance
FIXP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 3,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a market cap of $10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.23. FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.
About FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF
