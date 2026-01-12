Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8451 and last traded at $0.8845. 195,856,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 180,993,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9163.

Datavault AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In related news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,255,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,239,246 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.