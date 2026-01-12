Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8451 and last traded at $0.8845. 195,856,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 180,993,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9163.
Datavault AI News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance/expansion target: Datavault announced a plan to build a 100+ node AI-driven data monetization network across 33 cities, aiming to begin revenue generation in H2 2026 with a $400–$500M target tied to its $200M 2026 revenue guidance — a material growth thesis if executed. Datavault AI Announces Target to Expand its AI Driven Data Monetization Network
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership/technology win: Wellgistics updated that it will integrate Datavault AI’s tokenization and quantum key encryption into its PharmacyChain™ platform (addressing the $634B prescription drug market), which could validate commercial demand for Datavault’s secure tokenization and edge network. Wellgistics Health Adds Quantum Key Encryption to PharmacyChain AI Partnership with DataVault AI
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing / token ecosystem activity: Datavault completed Dream Bowl XIV (memorabilia, token-holder lotteries, forthcoming tradable items on an International NIL Exchange), which can boost user engagement and liquidity for its token initiatives and NFT-like offerings. Datavault AI Celebrates Successful Completion of Dream Bowl XIV
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: CEO Nathaniel Bradley presented on Real-World Asset Tokenization at the ICR Conference — useful for visibility but less likely to move short-term revenues without concrete follow-ups. Datavault AI to Participate in ICR Conference 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter and institutional flows: Social-media and QuiverQuant summaries note high volatility, discussion around partnerships, and reported institutional buys — generates interest but is sentiment-driven and noisy. Datavault AI Inc. Stock (DVLT) Opinions on Recent Volatility and Partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest (Dec): Short interest rose to ~42.49M shares as of Dec 31 (up ~47% vs mid-Dec), ~16.1% of shares sold short and ~0.5 days to cover on average volume — raises downside pressure and can amplify volatility. (Source: short-interest reporting)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and major shareholder selling: Multiple recent reports indicate significant insider/major-holder sales (multi-million-dollar dispositions) and an article linking a price drop to insider selling — likely a near-term negative on sentiment. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 9.3% on Insider Selling
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting inconsistency: A Jan 12 short-interest entry shows 0 shares (likely a reporting glitch), which creates confusion around true short positions and may drive intraday volatility until cleared. (Source: short-interest updates)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Datavault AI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Datavault AI
In related news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,255,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,239,246 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Datavault AI Company Profile
Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Datavault AI
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
- Gold Breakout ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.