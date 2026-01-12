Stacey Rock Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOSGet Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $421,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,705.35. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 906.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

