Stacey Rock Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $421,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,705.35. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 906.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

