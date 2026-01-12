Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 6998067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.4% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,479,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,709,000 after buying an additional 3,797,792 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 854,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 261.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,556,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,116 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver?based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper?based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets. The Florence Copper project in Arizona employs an in?situ recovery process to extract copper, positioning it as one of North America’s first large?scale applications of this technology.

Featured Stories

