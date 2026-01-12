JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,306,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 1,547,652 shares.The stock last traded at $46.3550 and had previously closed at $46.34.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,134 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,152,000 after purchasing an additional 839,269 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,697,000 after purchasing an additional 712,653 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

