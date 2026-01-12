Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 346175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7,141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

