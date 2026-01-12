Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 346175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
