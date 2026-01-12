Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 and last traded at GBX 86.79. Approximately 751,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,492,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 8.6%

The company has a market cap of £26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.31.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations. Red Setter is a Havieron style gold prospect. Cottlesloe, 35km south east of Red Setter, has deposits visible at surface of silver and lead: metals which are essential for battery and electric car production.

In Queensland the Wishbone II project has almost doubled recently with the addition of Wishbone VI.

