Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 44.8% – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 44.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 596,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 267,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

