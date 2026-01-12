Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.6950. Approximately 146,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 455,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCAX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $954.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $330,097.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,335.25. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,220.05. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,377. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 147,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

