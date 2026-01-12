Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.59, with a volume of 3480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$778.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.04 million for the quarter. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.

Featured Articles

