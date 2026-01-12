Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) CEO Sells 12,941 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 12,941 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $22,776.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,060.48. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Joseph Oconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 5,388 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $9,321.24.

On Thursday, January 8th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 8,143 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $14,820.26.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 37,755 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $75,132.45.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 5,102 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $10,050.94.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 4,649 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $9,158.53.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of ABOS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 302,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,914. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Stories

