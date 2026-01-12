BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading 12.3% Higher – What’s Next?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) was up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2.25. Approximately 2,019,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 741,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

