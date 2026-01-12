Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 661 shares, a growth of 3,788.2% from the December 15th total of 17 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTPCY remained flat at $7.59 during midday trading on Monday. Citic has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

