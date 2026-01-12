Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 61,185 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 211,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 12.7%

OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,498. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking lithium and geothermal resources in key basins of the western United States. With a strategic emphasis on sustainable technology and resource optimization, Desert Mountain Energy targets the growing demand for battery-grade lithium, a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, as well as geothermal power generation.

The company holds exploration and development leases across multiple Nevada projects, including Clayton Valley, home to North America’s only producing lithium brine operation, as well as the Big Smoky and Fish Lake Valley basins.

