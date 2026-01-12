Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.31 and last traded at $160.1490, with a volume of 71288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Enersys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enersys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,570.98. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enersys by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enersys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 82,944 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enersys by 22.6% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,874,000 after acquiring an additional 158,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Enersys by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 680,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

