HashAI (HASHAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $360.17 Thousand

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $360.17 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HashAI has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. The official message board for HashAI is medium.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00011468 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $360,010.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

