New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $38,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.15.

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Jmp raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $4.11 (from $3.82), a bullish tweak for the back half of FY2027 that could support near?term sentiment if results track higher — this partially offsets other cuts by the same shop.

Citizens Jmp raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $4.11 (from $3.82), a bullish tweak for the back half of FY2027 that could support near?term sentiment if results track higher — this partially offsets other cuts by the same shop. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “Market Perform” (neutral) rating on DHI, signaling the firm sees limited upside from current levels despite the estimate changes. Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Perform

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “Market Perform” (neutral) rating on DHI, signaling the firm sees limited upside from current levels despite the estimate changes. Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces are urging investors to reassess DHI after a recent ~9% pullback, highlighting valuation and sentiment as drivers of trading rather than new fundamental news. These analyst/market-commentary articles can boost trading interest but are not firm-side developments. Assessing D.R. Horton Valuation Is It Time To Reassess D.R. Horton

Press pieces are urging investors to reassess DHI after a recent ~9% pullback, highlighting valuation and sentiment as drivers of trading rather than new fundamental news. These analyst/market-commentary articles can boost trading interest but are not firm-side developments. Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp cut several near-term estimates — Q1 2027 to $2.01 (from $2.20), Q3 2027 to $3.50 (from $3.83) and trimmed FY2026 to $11.18 (from $11.39) — signaling weaker expected near?term earnings that could pressure sentiment and valuation.

Citizens Jmp cut several near-term estimates — Q1 2027 to $2.01 (from $2.20), Q3 2027 to $3.50 (from $3.83) and trimmed FY2026 to $11.18 (from $11.39) — signaling weaker expected near?term earnings that could pressure sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded DHI to “Equal Weight,” indicating reduced conviction in outperformance versus peers; downgrades often prompt profit?taking. Wells Fargo Cuts to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo downgraded DHI to “Equal Weight,” indicating reduced conviction in outperformance versus peers; downgrades often prompt profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $154 from $163 and kept a neutral stance, a direct downward revision of upside and a likely contributor to short?term selling pressure. Citigroup Lowers Price Target

Citigroup trimmed its price target to $154 from $163 and kept a neutral stance, a direct downward revision of upside and a likely contributor to short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage summarizing analyst downgrades and valuation concerns (MSN/Yahoo pieces) can amplify volatility as traders respond to clustered negative notes. Citizens Downgrades Coverage

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

