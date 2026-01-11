Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as high as $56.21. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 24,037 shares trading hands.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 3.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $981.83 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S is a Denmark?based jewelry manufacturer and retailer renowned for its signature charm bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces. Established in 1982 by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen, the company has built its reputation on customizable, hand-finished jewelry crafted from metals such as sterling silver, 14k gold and Pandora’s proprietary metal alloys. Through in?house design and close collaboration with ateliers in Thailand, Pandora blends Scandinavian design principles with detailed craftsmanship to deliver products that appeal to a broad range of style preferences.

The company’s core product lines encompass an extensive selection of charms and bracelet bases, along with coordinating pendants, rings and earrings.

